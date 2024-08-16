New working hours for school teachers announced in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has changed the working hours for teachers in government schools across the province.

The provincial education department has issued a notification regarding the change in teachers' working hours.

According to the notification, teachers will now start their day at 7:45 AM and finish at 2:30 PM.

The notification also states that on Fridays, teachers will working till 12:30 PM, and on Saturdays, their working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

In previous notification, teachers were instructed to remain at school until 3:00 PM.

All public and private schools reopened in Punjab and Sindh on August 15 after the end of prolonged summer vacations.

Student attendance was notably higher as schools resumed operations on Thursday, implementing revised hours to better accommodate changing weather conditions and enhance comfort for students and staff.

As per the new schedule, school classes will start from 8:00am to 1:30pm, with an earlier dismissal time of 12:00pm on Fridays.