New working hours for school teachers announced in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has changed the working hours for teachers in government schools across the province.
The provincial education department has issued a notification regarding the change in teachers' working hours.
According to the notification, teachers will now start their day at 7:45 AM and finish at 2:30 PM.
The notification also states that on Fridays, teachers will working till 12:30 PM, and on Saturdays, their working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
In previous notification, teachers were instructed to remain at school until 3:00 PM.
All public and private schools reopened in Punjab and Sindh on August 15 after the end of prolonged summer vacations.
Student attendance was notably higher as schools resumed operations on Thursday, implementing revised hours to better accommodate changing weather conditions and enhance comfort for students and staff.
As per the new schedule, school classes will start from 8:00am to 1:30pm, with an earlier dismissal time of 12:00pm on Fridays.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.