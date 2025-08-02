Electricity connections to be restored on 50pc due payment, FESCO announces

FAISALABAD – Sigh of relief for defaulters as Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced that electricity connections previously disconnected due to non-payment will now be restored upon payment of just 50% of outstanding dues.

The power supplier in countyr’s third most populated country issued directives to all its regional circles to immediately begin restoring power connections for such consumers, provided they deposit half of their pending bill amounts.

This decision is part of broader initiative to facilitate consumers facing financial difficulties. According to FESCO officials, consumers can also visit their respective circle offices to avail installment options for the remaining dues.

The partial payment and installment scheme is said to ease burden on thousands of households and businesses struggling with rising costs and economic pressure. Officials have emphasized that the initiative aims to encourage bill clearance while ensuring that affected consumers are not left without essential services.