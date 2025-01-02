Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pti Demands Release Of Political Prisoners Judicial Commission As 2nd Round Of Talks Concludes

ISLAMABAD – The second round of negotiations between the government and PTI has concluded. PTI has requested more time for consultation with Imran Khan on their written demands.

After the second round of talks, Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq informed the media that the government and PTI will continue discussions, with the third meeting scheduled for next week.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government’s negotiation committee, read out a joint statement. The statement revealed that PTI demanded the release of political prisoners, including PTI’s founder, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents. PTI also stated that their demands will be presented in writing at the next meeting.

Irfan Siddiqui confirmed that after a meeting with the founder of PTI, the date for the next meeting would be set.

Sources indicated that PTI has also demanded that no further cases be filed against political prisoners. PTI emphasized that existing cases should be processed according to judicial decisions, and that no new cases should be filed against political prisoners, including the founder of PTI.

The meeting, chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, saw participation from PTI leaders, including opposition leader Umar Ayub, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Raja Nasir Abbas, and Salman Akram Raja.

Shaukat Yousafzai of PTI said that two key demands must be addressed for progress in talks with the government. He emphasized that negotiations will move forward only if these demands are fulfilled.

From the government side, Rana Sanaullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar took part in the discussions.

According to sources, prior to the negotiations, consultations took place between government and PTI leaders with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. PTI leaders Umar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and Sher Afzal Marwat met with government representatives, including Rana Sanaullah, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Naveed Qamar.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also met with opposition leader Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, during which they discussed negotiations and parliamentary matters. Speaker Sadiq stated that both sides will present their demands, and his role is to facilitate the process.

Earlier, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai stated that the party will not back down from its two key demands, which include the release of all detained workers and the formation of a judicial commission for the May 9 and November 26 incidents. He confirmed that the government has until January 30 to respond to these demands.

Irfan Siddiqui from the government side assured that flexibility will be considered on PTI’s demands wherever possible.

