Trump praises Pakistani leadership, says he averted war with India

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has claimed that he successfully prevented a potential war between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India.

Speaking to the media in Washington, President Trump praised Pakistan, saying, “I really like Pakistan, and the people there are wonderful.”

He emphasized that both Pakistan and India possess nuclear weapons and asserted, “I stopped a war between them and brought them to the table for trade discussions.”

Trump, who has previously acknowledged Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism, once again lauded the country’s military and political leadership for their wisdom and diplomacy in de-escalating tensions with India.

He also reiterated his past offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute and noted that during his first term, he had referred to Pakistan as a “friend.”

Regional experts noted that despite billions in trade, India has not been able to earn the same level of trust and confidence from the U.S. President as Pakistan has.