COAS Asim Munir’s White House luncheon with Trump marks historic moment in Pak-US ties

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s luncheon with US President Donald Trump at the White House has been hailed as a historic event.

It is the first time a Pakistani Army Chief—neither holding a political office nor operating under martial law—has been officially invited for a one-on-one engagement at the White House.

According to journalist Umar Azhar on microblogging platform X, the meeting was not sudden but the result of months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by a small but effective advisory group.

The talks were kept under strict confidentiality and only made public when the White House formally listed it in the president’s daily schedule.

Analysts suggest this meeting could signal the beginning of a new chapter in U.S.-Pakistan relations, particularly if Pakistan is called upon for assistance amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.