Field Marshal Asim Munir meets President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON – Field Marshal Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump over a luncheon at the White House, in what observers see as a major development in revitalizing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

This one-on-one engagement, held in the White House Cabinet Room, was an unprecedented move that reflects a growing emphasis on strategic alignment between the two nations. It follows a year of intensified diplomatic exchanges between Islamabad and Washington.

The timing of this meeting is especially notable, as it comes shortly after President Trump played a mediating role in halting hostilities between Pakistan and India. His offer to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue has also resurfaced amid renewed dialogue.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the meeting, describing it as a positive step toward improved relations with the U.S. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal wrote, “Today’s meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump is a step forward in improving bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.”

He further noted that the meeting comes just days after the U.S. helped broker a ceasefire in a five-day conflict, where Pakistan emerged with a strategic upper hand against India.

Prior to his White House meeting, Field Marshal Munir held an interactive session with the Pakistani expatriate community in Washington, D.C., as part of his official U.S. visit. He was warmly received by overseas Pakistanis, who praised the armed forces’ performance during “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” — a retaliatory operation following recent Indian aggression.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the diaspora lauded the military’s bravery and professionalism during the conflict. In return, the COAS expressed gratitude for the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan’s economy and international image, particularly through remittances, investments, and professional excellence.

He emphasized ongoing engagement with the diaspora and the importance of collaborative efforts to address mutual challenges.

The backdrop to this visit is the recent military flare-up between India and Pakistan, which erupted following the April 22 Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan without evidence and launched strikes across Pakistani cities and military sites.

Pakistan responded with “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” reportedly downing six Indian jets, including Rafale fighters. The conflict, which lasted 87 hours, resulted in 40 civilian and 113 military casualties on the Pakistani side.

A US-brokered ceasefire brought an end to the hostilities on May 10, with President Trump later claiming credit for preventing a full-scale war between the two nuclear powers.

Field Marshal Munir’s Washington visit is now being viewed as a critical moment in recalibrating Pakistan’s regional and global diplomatic standing, especially as geopolitical tensions continue to rise in South Asia.