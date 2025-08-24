Trade, Connectivity at heart of Pakistan-Bangladesh high level talks in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD/ DHAKA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar landed in the Bangladeshi capital on Saturday to discuss economic and trade cooperation between two sides.

Dar met Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin in high-profile breakfast meeting, joined by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Officials from both sides stressed expanding trade, investment, and connectivity, in what is said to be renewed push to strengthen ties after the political upheaval that saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ousted last year.

Foreign Office called it a breakthrough in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, highlighting constructive talks on trade, investment, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts.

Top Bangladeshi officials, including the central bank governor and heads of major economic authorities, attended the discussions, reflecting the seriousness of the engagement. Regional and global issues, including reviving SAARC and tackling the Rohingya crisis, were also on the agenda.

Dar also met leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), a student-led movement pivotal in Bangladesh’s political transition, signaling Pakistan’s strategic interest in deepening influence.

During his two-day visit, Dar is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and other senior officials to further cement bilateral cooperation. The visit marks Pakistan’s strongest push in years to forge a forward-looking relationship with its eastern neighbor.