Pakistan

Hyderabad cylinder blast death toll rises to 10

Web Desk
09:35 AM | 2 Jun, 2024
Hyderabad cylinder blast death toll rises to 10

HYDERABAD – The death toll from the LPG cylinder blast in Hyderabad has climbed to 10, with seven more victims in critical condition among the 13 injured, according to the Civil Hospital administration on Sunday.

The rise in fatalities came after another wounded person succumbed to injuries at the hospital’s Burns Ward. The hospital administration confirmed that 13 injured individuals are currently being treated, with seven of them in critical condition.

The explosion occurred on May 30 at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder refilling shop in Hyderabad’s Paretabad area, causing widespread devastation and injuring dozens, including children and women. The high casualty rate was attributed to the subsequent fire, which spread rapidly following the dangerous blast.

The tragedy unfolded when people rushed to extinguish the fire after the first blast at 6 pm, only to be caught in a second, larger explosion that engulfed the shop and started additional fires in nearby houses and shops.

A total of 51 people suffered burns and were transported to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Combined Military Hospital for treatment.

