PM Shehbaz greets first Christian woman brigadier in Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Helen Mary Roberts on her promotion to the rank of Brigadier in the Army Medical Corps.

In a statement, he said Helen Mary Roberts has become the first Christian woman officer to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier in the armed forces.

The prime minister said Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts proved with her hard work that Pakistani women are not behind men in any field.

He said the entire nation, including the Pakistani Christian community, is proud of Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts.

The prime minister said Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts’ hard work, dedication and passion for service to humanity is a source of motivation for women.