10:34 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Zahir Jaffer booked for misbehaving with policemen in Islamabad court
ISLAMABAD – Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case, has been booked in another case for misbehaving with policemen in court premises in the federal capital on Wednesday.

The other charges against Jaffer include suicide attempts inside court and disruption in state matters.

The development comes after a Sessions court forcibly removed Jaffer from the courtroom as he hurled obscenities at the judge.

During the hearing of the case presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, the culprit started calling out the name Hamza while interrupting the court proceedings.

Upon the unpleasant comments, Judge Ata Rabbani ordered the federal cops to remove Zahir from the courtroom and take him to the temporary holding area. The culprit then refused to leave the courtroom and started manhandling policemen, who then forcefully removed him from the courtroom.

The video clips shared by court reporters showed law enforcers dragging him out of the courtroom as he kept resisting while being cuffed. During today's hearing, all suspects in the case were presented in court.

