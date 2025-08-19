Karachi rickcshaw driver arrested after harassment video goes viral

KARACHI – A rickshaw driver has been apprehended by Karachi police after a disturbing video of a woman being harassed in the Sohrab Goth area went viral on social media.

Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the suspect, with charges including harassment and attempted abduction.

The incident came to light after the victim recorded a video of the confrontation on her phone and shared it online.

In the footage, she can be heard demanding that the driver return her to the location where he initially picked her up. The man is seen standing outside the rickshaw, leaning into the passenger side while the woman vocally protests his behavior.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East strongly denounced the incident, labeling such actions as intolerable and directing swift action. Acting on his instructions, police quickly identified and arrested the suspect.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sohrab Goth, Mumtaz Marwat, commended the bravery of the woman for managing to document the situation despite being in an isolated area.

Authorities stated that a thorough investigation is in progress and assured the public that legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.