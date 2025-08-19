Three Back-to-Back Holidays for Pakistanis in September – Mark your Calendars now!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are likely to get three back to back holidays next month, giving citizens golden chance to travel, and celebrate family gatherings.

According to Met Office prediction, moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal is likely to be sighted on August 24, 2025. This means that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be marked on September 5 Friday, which will be a nationwide holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The next day September 6, Saturday, will be observed as Defence Day of Pakistan. The day will be dedicated to honoring the country’s martyrs and heroes, with patriotic ceremonies planned across the nation.

With Sunday, September 7, being the regular weekend, citizens will enjoy a three-day break, perfect for family trips, social events, or simply lazy weekend.

This year has already gifted Pakistanis with several extended holidays, and the upcoming September break promises to add another chapter of excitement to 2025’s festive calendar.