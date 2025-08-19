Schools closed until August 25 due to heavy rains, deadly floods in Northern Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced week-long school holiday across KP as heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in picturesque region, known for natural beauty and rich culture.

An official notification by KP Education Department said schools will remain shut until August 25 amid worsening weather conditions. The decision comes after flash floods and cloudbursts caused widespread damage in several areas, leaving thousands affected and destroying many homes.

Schools were also closed in Murree, and parts of Azad Kashmir in wake of extreme weather conditions.

Met Office lately warned of intensified monsoon activity as a low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal is expected to move westward starting August 17. Strong currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are already penetrating the country, heightening the risk of severe weather.

In its advisory, PMD predicted Flash floods in hill torrents and streams of Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, D.G. Khan, and northeast Punjab.

Landslides in Murree and other hilly regions. Urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Nowshera. Authorities urged citizens to exercise caution, particularly in vulnerable and flood-prone locations, and to follow safety guidelines during the ongoing monsoon spell.