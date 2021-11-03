Biden thanks Pakistan's PM Imran at UN climate summit

GLASGOW – US President Joe Biden has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan being the first country from Asia to join the Global Methane Pledge along with 100 over countries.

Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change, in a tweet, shared that Biden conveyed his gratitude for the Pakistan premier at the United Nations Climate Change Conference – also called the ‘Conference of the Parties’ or COP26 – held in Glasgow, UK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was due to attend the two-day World Leaders Summit, had backed out at the last minute due to 'domestic issues'.

Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam who is now heading the ten person strong Pakistani delegation to the COP, along with the Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

The COP26 summit, where the global methane pledge was formally launched at COP26 yesterday, aims to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A pleasure to interact with @POTUS at @COP26 who thanked @ImranKhanPTI for #Pakistan being the first Asian country to join the #GlobalMethanePledge along with 100 over countries pic.twitter.com/g3dHv68maX — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) November 2, 2021

Malik Aslam met US President Joe Biden when Pakistan officially joined more than 80 nations who signed up for the US led global methane pledge agreeing to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade in an effort to tackle climate change.

Pakistan, as one of the world's top 30 methane emitters, has now committed to tackling methane from livestock and flare gas capture.