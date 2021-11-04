Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 04 November 2021
09:09 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 04, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|169.5
|171
|Euro
|EUR
|195.5
|197.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|230
|232.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47.2
|47.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.85
|45.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124.5
|126
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|135
|136.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|124.5
|126
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- INDvAFG: Cricket fans troll Afghanistan for ‘match fixing’ after ...10:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Uzbek military official visits Torkham border, Pakistan Military ...10:24 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Man who filmed 'Arab hunters' found dead at PPP MPA's farmhouse in ...09:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Covid-19 infects 580, kills 19 in a day: NCOC09:23 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ arrives in Pakistan
08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares first picture of son Mir Hakim09:58 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn ...04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- TikTok star Hareem Shah’s belly dance video goes viral04:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021