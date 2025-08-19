Chinese FM set to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue this week

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, is set to visit Pakistan for co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on August 21.

He will be visiting Pakistan from August 20-22 on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability, the foreign office said in a statement.

Currently, Wang Yi is in India where he attended the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question at the invitation of the Indian side.

Through FM Wang Yi’s visit, China hopes to work with India to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, keep the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-India relations.

n December last year, the 23rd round of talks was successfully held in Beijing, and the two sides reached several common understandings on delimitation negotiations, border management, mechanism building, and cross-border exchanges and cooperation.