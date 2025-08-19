Lahore Vulgar partygoers walk free as court denies police remand

LAHORE – A court in provincial capital cleared all individuals arrested in connection with controversial party in Lahore’s Naseerabad area, giving all partygoers clean chit.

Police sources said five people were taken into custody, including studio owner Janan Sindhu. Among arrested were transgender individuals Ishal and Urooj, who were allegedly dancing at the party. The other accused included the studio’s sweeper, Muhammad Ali, and sound system provider Shahid.

Despite police appeal for physical remand for further investigation, the court rejected the plea and ordered the release of all detained individuals.

Authorities have stated that further investigations will continue to examine the legal aspects of the case, but for now, the party attendees are free.

Punjab police came into action after a viral video from Lahore went viral, showing young people performing in drag and provocative dances at a party reportedly with an LGBTQ theme. The event drew widespread criticism online.

Fashion designer Maria B also condemned it as immoral and “satanic,” claiming children sent her the videos and highlighting disturbing symbols in the footage. She accused authorities of allowing such events to promote un-Islamic values and warned parents to monitor their children against what she called a “Western agenda” influencing Pakistani society.