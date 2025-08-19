Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, Dirham – 19 Aug 2025

8:58 am | Aug 19, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed signals against major foreign currencies on August 19, according to exchange rates released by the forex market.

On Tuesday, US dollar stood firm at Rs283.50 for buying and Rs284.50 for selling, while Euro was traded at Rs331.10 and Rs333.15. UK pound remained one of the strongest currencies, priced at Rs383.65 for buying and Rs385.85 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was available at Rs77.20 and Rs77.45, whereas the Saudi riyal recorded rates of Rs75.45 and Rs75.70.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.50 284.50
Euro EUR 331.10 333.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.65 385.85
UAE Dirham AED 77.20 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 183.00 188.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.80 753.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 43.86 44.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.15 925.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.83 167.83
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.13 27.43
Omani Riyal OMR 735.35 737.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.00 224.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.26 29.56
Swiss Franc CHF 348.47 351.22
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
