Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, Dirham – 19 Aug 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed signals against major foreign currencies on August 19, according to exchange rates released by the forex market.

On Tuesday, US dollar stood firm at Rs283.50 for buying and Rs284.50 for selling, while Euro was traded at Rs331.10 and Rs333.15. UK pound remained one of the strongest currencies, priced at Rs383.65 for buying and Rs385.85 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was available at Rs77.20 and Rs77.45, whereas the Saudi riyal recorded rates of Rs75.45 and Rs75.70.