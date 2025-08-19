Gold Price in Pakistan | Today Gold Rates 19 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up by Rs1,500, showing upward trends in international markets.

According to the Saraffa Association, 24-karat gold now trades at Rs357,700 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs306,670. Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady, with per tola at Rs4,031 and 10 grams at Rs3,455.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 357,700 Lahore 357,700 Islamabad 357,700 Peshawar 357,700 Quetta 357,700 Sialkot 357,700 Hyderabad 357,700 Faisalabad 357,700

Experts attribute the volatility in the local bullion market to fluctuating global trends and the changing value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

In international markets, gold was valued at $3,335 per ounce, down by $9.