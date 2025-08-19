Uninvited guest in Senate of Pakistan as mouse disrupts proceedings

ISLAMABAD – A mouse was spotted inside the Senate of Pakistan, briefly distracting lawmakers from the ongoing proceedings.

Reports said Senator Kamran Murtaza raised a point of order, drawing attention to the rodent’s unexpected appearance. “I just want to point out that a mouse is roaming around in the House,” he stated, prompting surprise among attendees.

In response, Presiding Officer Dinesh Kumar added a humorous twist by saying, “We’ll have to check whether it’s a male or female mouse,” which triggered laughter across the floor.

Senator Talal Chaudhry also joined in the lighthearted exchange, commenting on the pleasant and humorous atmosphere within the House.

The Senate session commenced at 11:08 am on Tuesday.

The House was set to take up various agenda items, including the Question Hour, motions, legislative business, a resolution for the extension of an ordinance, presentation of reports, and a calling attention notice.