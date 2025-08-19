Gold prices fall by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded a notable decline in Pakistan on Tuesday a day after it witnessed an increase in both local and international markets.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,100, bringing the new rate to Rs356,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs943, with the updated rate standing at Rs305,727.

In the international market, gold also witnessed a downward trend, falling by $11 to settle at $3,339 per ounce.

Meanwhile, improving economic outlook and easing inflation have propelled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to another record high on Tuesday as it crossed the mark of 149,000 points for first time in history.

As trading continues, the benchmark KSE-100 index has recorded gains of more than 1,000 points to climb to 149,211.15 points as record-breaking rally.

A day earlier, it also witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1,704.79 points, a positive of 1.16 percent, closing at 148,196.42 points.

A total of 610,314,508 shares with total value of Rs39.17 billion were traded during the day. As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.