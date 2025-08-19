Cm Punjab Green Tractor Scheme Phase 2 Latest Updates

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is leading innitiave drives for farmers and the latest boost is Green Tractor Scheme Phase 2, which bring tractors for small and medium farmers.

These subsidized, modern, fuel-saving machines will help farmers saving fuel, and increasing crop yields, as compared to decades old machines.

The scheme, led by Punjab Agriculture Department with lenders, is designed especially for smallholders, women, and young farmers. With digital verification through your Kissan Card, applications are faster, simpler, and completely transparent.

Punjab Green Tractor Scheme 2025

The new scheme prioritieses small farmers, women, and youth. After-sales support and warranty tracking on every tractor. Low-fuel, eco-friendly tractors will cut costs and protect the environment.

Apply Online

First, make sure your CNIC, Kissan Card, and land records are ready and up-to-date.

Then, Apply online through official portal HERE

Farmers will get SMS or email notifications and can pick up their tractors from authorized dealers.

Farmers in Punjab hailed this innitiative, calling it game-changer for small farmers. Make sure to check your documents carefully, respond quickly to bank calls, and attend training sessions to make the most of this golden opportunity.