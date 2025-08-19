Viral TikToker ‘Yasmin’ turns out to be 18-year-old male student

CAIRO – A popular TikToker known as “Yasmin,” who gained a large following for posting videos appearing as a young woman, has turned out to be an 18-year-old male student, according to local media reports.

The social media account, which had been attracting attention for its content, came under investigation after Egyptian authorities received complaints about inappropriate videos being posted under the name “Yasmin.”

Following the investigation and subsequent arrest, police discovered that the individual behind the account was actually a male student named Abdelrahman.

During police questioning, Abdelrahman reportedly admitted that he had disguised himself as a woman and created the “Yasmin” persona in order to gain views, attract advertisements, and earn money through the platform.

Authorities charged him with public decency violations and misrepresentation, confiscated his phone and online accounts, and opened an official case.

Despite the charges, Abdelrahman was released on bail four days later after paying 5,000 Egyptian pounds.

Neighbours expressed shock upon learning the truth, saying Abdelrahman had always appeared to be a normal young man and never showed any suspicious behavior. He is currently a student at a technical institute specializing in tourism and hospitality.