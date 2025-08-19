Achyut Potdar: Indian actor famous as Professor in 3 Idiots, is No More!

MUMBAI – Indian actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in legendary movies and iconic TV series, has breathed his last at the age of 91.

Indian meida reported that Potdar, who was born in 22 August 1934, was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Mumbai around 4 pm and was declared dead in wee hours on Tuesday.

Bollywood is mourning the death of film actor who appeared in Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and gained particular fame for his brief appearance as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots (2009).

His line “Kehna Kya Chahte Ho” became an iconic moment, often recreated in memes and popular culture.

Details regarding the cause of death and his last rites are yet to be announced.