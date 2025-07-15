Veteran Indian actor Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79

Legendary Indian actor Dheeraj Kumar has passed away at the age of 79.

According to Indian media reports, Kumar had been receiving treatment at a local hospital in Mumbai since yesterday and was placed on a ventilator. He passed away today during treatment due to illness.

Dheeraj Kumar began his film career in 1965 and acted not only in Bollywood but also in Punjabi and other regional films.

Between 1970 and 1984, he appeared in 21 Punjabi films. Some of his notable works include Raaton Ka Raja, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, among others.

He also worked extensively in television, playing significant roles in several dramas and eventually launching his own production company.