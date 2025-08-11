Pakistan slip to fifth in ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest One Day International (ODI) rankings.

In the new ODI rankings issued on Monday, Pakistan dropped one spot to fifth place with 3,465 points. Sri Lanka overtook Pakistan, securing fourth position with 4,009 points.

The West Indies climbed one place to ninth, while Bangladesh slipped one spot to tenth.

India remains on top with 4,471 points, followed by New Zealand with 4,160 points and Australia in third with 3,473 points. South Africa is ranked sixth, and Afghanistan seventh.