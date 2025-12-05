Notifications issued for Field Marshal Munir’s appointment as CDF, air chief’s tenure extension

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Defence has issued official notifications for the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as the Chief of Defence Forces and the extension of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s tenure.

Earlier, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as CDG. Following this approval, the Ministry of Defence officially confirmed his appointment for a five-year term.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence has also issued a notification extending the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar as the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force for another two years.

The extension, which was approved by the President, will commence from March 19, 2026.

A day earlier, Field Marshal Asim Munir, while speaking informally to journalists at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that “everything is fine and visible to everyone.”

He added that things are moving in the right direction and said that Pakistan will now move towards greater progress and a higher trajectory.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, which has been sent to the Presidency.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The extension will take effect after the completion of his current five-year term in March 2026.