Mianwali parents killed 2-month-old daughter over desire for son

MIANWALI – Parents allegedly killed their two-month-old daughter in Mianwali district as they were unhappy with the birth of a second daughter.

Police said the tragic incident took place in Haranwali village, adding that the infant was born two months ago, but her parents were reportedly unhappy on her birth.

The parents allegedly drowned the baby in a water tank. The father has been arrested, while the police are still attempting to apprehend the mother. A case has been registered against the parents under government authority.

Police stated that the father confessed to the crime, revealing that he had hoped for a son but was upset when a daughter was born instead.

Last year, in a tragic case of gender-based violence, a man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife after discovering she was expecting a third daughter.

The incident occurred at Chak 210-RB Lakhwana in Faisalabad. Aiman Fatima, 28, was the mother of two daughters, aged three and one-and-a-half years. She was pregnant with a third child when her husband, Nadeem Sajjad, arranged for an ultrasound, which revealed that the baby would be another girl.

Upon hearing the news, Nadeem, in collaboration with his brother Phool Abbas, is accused of severely beating Aiman. She succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

According to police, both Nadeem Sajjad and Phool Abbas have been arrested.