Per tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 December, 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:26 am | Dec 5, 2025
Gold Rates Rebound After Two Day Decline In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates extended downward trajectory amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The decline in domestic rates is influencing investment decisions, business activity, and cultural spending across the country.

Gold Rates Today

According to market data, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs441,462 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs378,482 during the trading session.

City Gold Price
Karachi 441,462
Lahore 441,462
Islamabad 441,462
Peshawar 441,462
Quetta 441,462
Sialkot 441,462
Hyderabad 441,462
Faisalabad 441,462

Meanwhile, silver prices also held steady, with per tola silver at Rs6,000 and 10 grams at Rs5,144.

On the international front, gold dropped to $4,191, marking a decrease of $17.

Gold remains a pivotal investment tool in Pakistan, widely used as protection against inflation, currency depreciation, and political volatility. The metal’s cultural significance—especially in weddings and festive occasions—continues to drive its steady demand.

Our Correspondent

