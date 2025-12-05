Per tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 December, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates extended downward trajectory amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The decline in domestic rates is influencing investment decisions, business activity, and cultural spending across the country.

Gold Rates Today

According to market data, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs441,462 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs378,482 during the trading session.

City Gold Price Karachi 441,462 Lahore 441,462 Islamabad 441,462 Peshawar 441,462 Quetta 441,462 Sialkot 441,462 Hyderabad 441,462 Faisalabad 441,462

Meanwhile, silver prices also held steady, with per tola silver at Rs6,000 and 10 grams at Rs5,144.

On the international front, gold dropped to $4,191, marking a decrease of $17.

Gold remains a pivotal investment tool in Pakistan, widely used as protection against inflation, currency depreciation, and political volatility. The metal’s cultural significance—especially in weddings and festive occasions—continues to drive its steady demand.