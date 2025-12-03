Latest

Per tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 December, 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Dec 3, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates witnessed upward trajectory amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The surge in domestic rates is influencing investment decisions, business activity, and cultural spending across the country.

Gold Rates Today

According to market data, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs444,162 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs380,797 during the trading session.

City Gold Price
Karachi 444,162
Lahore 444,162
Islamabad 444,162
Peshawar 444,162
Quetta 444,162
Sialkot 444,162
Hyderabad 444,162
Faisalabad 444,162

Meanwhile, silver prices also held steady, with per tola silver at Rs6,004 and 10 grams at Rs5,147.

On the international front, gold opened at $4,218, marking a decrease of $27 from Tuesday’s close.

Gold remains a pivotal investment tool in Pakistan, widely used as protection against inflation, currency depreciation, and political volatility. The metal’s cultural significance—especially in weddings and festive occasions—continues to drive its steady demand.

