Pak PM approves Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces in Major Military Overhaul

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff and the country’s first-ever Chief of the Defence Forces. The recommendation has now been forwarded to the Presidency for formal approval.

Field Marshal Munir will make history by holding both top military positions simultaneously for a five-year term, consolidating leadership at the highest echelons of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The announcement comes amid mounting rumors of delays and uncertainty over key military appointments, bringing a sense of clarity to Pakistan’s defence hierarchy.

The premier also extended the tenure of Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, by two years. This extension will take effect after his current five-year term ends in March 2026.

The dual appointments are being seen as a strategic move to ensure stability and continuity in the country’s defence leadership at a critical juncture.

Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir

Asim Munir hails from a family originally from Jalandhar, Punjab, who migrated to Pakistan after the 1947 partition. He received early religious education and became a hafiz while serving in Saudi Arabia.

He pursued advanced military training in Pakistan, Japan, and Malaysia and earned an MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University, Islamabad.

Commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment, he held key command positions, including Director-General of Military Intelligence, DG-ISI, corps commander of XXX Corps, and Quartermaster General. In November 2022, he was appointed Chief of Army Staff, a tenure later extended to five years, and in May 2025, he was promoted to Field Marshal, becoming the second officer in Pakistan’s history to attain a five-star rank.

Munir advocates combating extremism, prioritizing Pakistan’s interests, and stressing national security while promoting economic initiatives through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. He also played a prominent role in Pakistan’s military and foreign policy, including engagement with US, and has been both praised for defending national sovereignty.