‘Everything is fine’: Field Marshal Asim Munir says Pakistan moving in right direction

ISLAMABAD – Field Marshal Asim Munir, while speaking informally to journalists at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that “everything is fine and visible to everyone.”

He added that things are moving in the right direction and said that Pakistan will now move towards greater progress and a higher trajectory.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, which has been sent to the Presidency.

Field Marshal Asim Munir will serve as Chief of Army Staff as well as Chief of Defence Forces for a five-year term.

He will be Pakistan’s first-ever Chief of Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The extension will take effect after the completion of his current five-year term in March 2026.