Pakistan hits Taliban Targets in Kabul and Nangarhar amid ongoing Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan launched precision strikes on Taliban strongholds and hidden ammunition depots. Part of Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq, the attacks targeted infrastructure allegedly used to plan cross-border assaults on Pakistani civilians.

Islamabad strongly rejected claims by Afghan Taliban authorities that its recent strikes hit drug rehabilitation facility, insisting operation targeted militant infrastructure allegedly being used to launch attacks against Pakistani civilians.

Information Ministry accused Taliban of spreading misinformation, saying the claim was intended to mislead public opinion. According to the ministry, Pakistani forces carried out precise strikes on night of March 16 against military positions and support infrastructure linked to Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar.

پاکستانی فضائی حملوں نے کابل میں پانچ اور صوبہ ننگرہار میں چار مقامات کو نشانہ بنایا، جہاں طالبان کے فوجی ہیڈکوارٹرز، اسلحہ کے گوداموں اور طالبان سے منسلک مواصلاتی دفاتر پر حملے کیے گئے۔ ان مقامات پر بڑی تعداد میں خوارج اور القاعدہ دہشتگردوں کی بھی موجود تھی۔ https://t.co/1Sb3lzjoqy pic.twitter.com/PO4fFbvN46 — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) March 16, 2026

The ministry said targeted sites included facilities storing technical equipment and ammunition allegedly used in cross-border operations against Pakistan. Officials added that powerful explosions reported after the strikes were result of ammunition stored at locations detonating, which they said contradicts the Taliban’s claim that the site was a rehabilitation center.

Pakistan made it clear that the operation was conducted with precision to avoid civilian casualties. The government accused the Taliban of misrepresenting the nature of the targeted locations in an attempt to inflame public sentiment and conceal what it described as illegitimate support for cross-border militancy.

Security sources said Pakistani forces destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts in the Bajaur sector along Pakistan-Afghanistan border as part of ongoing retaliatory actions. According to the sources, the Pakistan Army used guided missiles to strike Taliban positions along the frontier.

Officials said Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will continue until its objectives are achieved, signaling that Pakistan’s military campaign is far from over.

Amid rising tensions between the neighboring countries, China stepped in to urge restraint. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the immediate priority is to prevent the conflict from escalating further and to bring both sides back to negotiations.