Quick Topups & BigBaat Acquire Team ASI8 Ahead of PMGO South Asia

ISLAMABAD – Quick Topups and BigBaat have officially acquired Team ASI8 in a move that signals their growing ambitions within South Asia’s esports landscape.

The acquisition comes just ahead of the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile Global Open South Asia, positioning both platforms at the centre of one of the region’s most competitive gaming arenas.

The decision reflects a shared strategy to deepen engagement in the rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem across South Asia. By bringing Team ASI8 under their banner, Quick Topups and BigBaat are not only entering top-tier competition but also investing in emerging esports talent.

Team ASI8 has steadily built a reputation within the PUBG Mobile esports circuit, known for consistent performances and sharp competitive instincts. With new backing, the team is set to compete in PMGO South Asia under its new identity, carrying heightened expectations.

This acquisition is a natural step forward for us,” a Quick Topups spokesperson said. “Gaming sits at the core of our platform, and owning a competitive esports team allows us to connect more meaningfully with our community.”

BigBaat echoed a similar vision, emphasising the cultural dimension of esports. “Our platform has always been about creators, communities, and culture. Esports brings all three together. With Team ASI8, we’re not just entering a tournament, we’re backing a broader movement.”

Beyond competition, the partnership points to a larger ecosystem play. Both platforms aim to integrate content, community interaction, and digital commerce, creating a space where audiences can engage through live streams, creator-led content, and in-game experiences.

Fans can expect behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content, and interactive streams featuring Team ASI8 on BigBaat, as well as promotional offers and gaming-related benefits through Quick Topups.

As PMGO South Asia approaches, Team ASI8’s debut under new ownership is shaping up to be one of the key storylines to watch, marking a significant moment for regional esports and its evolving commercial landscape.