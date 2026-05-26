Karachi issues Qasai rates for Eidul Azha 2026

KARACHI – Authorities have released the official qurbani rates for Eidul Azha, outlining charges for slaughtering different types of animals during the festive days.

According to the Empress Market Meat Merchants Association, the slaughtering fee for a cow or heifer on the first day of Eid has been set between Rs18,000 and Rs20,000.

The rate for slaughtering a goat has been fixed at Rs4,000, while camel slaughter charges range from Rs40,000 to Rs50,000.

The association added that rates are expected to decrease by around 30 percent on the second and third days of Eid due to reduced demand.

For larger animals weighing around two to 2.5 maunds, slaughtering charges are estimated between Rs14,000 and Rs18,000. Meanwhile, goats weighing around 20 kilograms may cost between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 for slaughter services.

Sources said that demand for butchers typically rises sharply during Eid days, leading to higher rates due to advance bookings and time constraints. In some areas, additional charges are also applied for cleanliness and safe slaughter services.