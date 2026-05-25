National Savings Profit Rates increased in Pakistan from May 26

KARACHI – The government revised profit rates on National Savings schemes, increasing returns across key savings instruments. Effective May 26, the update offers improved earnings for investors in low-risk, fixed-income options, with modest gains expected in monthly payouts.

Relief for investors across multiple instruments by around 1% to 2.20%, effective May 26. According to the updated notification, the revision is aimed at enhancing returns on fixed-income savings products that continue to serve as a key investment option for risk-averse individuals in the country.

Under revised structure, profit rates have been adjusted as follows: Special Savings Schemes now offer 11.6%, while Regular Income Certificates stand at 11.82%. The Bahbood and Pension Schemes remain unchanged at 12%.

Earlier, the government had also revised returns on Bahbood Savings Certificates for investments up to Rs 200,000, setting the profit rate at 12.96%.

With the new structure in place, estimated monthly returns have been outlined as follows: an investment of Rs 100,000 yields around Rs 1,080 per month, while Rs 200,000 generates approximately Rs 2,160 monthly.

The revised rates are expected to provide marginally improved income for savers while maintaining stability in key pension-linked instruments.