Five family members gunned down over property dispute in Quetta

QUETTA – At least five members of the same family were killed in a horrific firing incident over a property dispute in Quetta.

According to police, the incident took place in the Chaki Shahwani area, where armed assailants stormed a house and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, a father, his three sons, and one daughter were killed on the spot.

Following the tragic incident, grieving relatives staged a protest near Badini Bridge, suspending traffic in the area. Police officials reached the scene and assured the protesters of full cooperation and legal action against those responsible.

The incident has sparked fear and anger in the area, highlighting growing concerns over violent property disputes.