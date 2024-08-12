National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

LAHORE - National Savings Centre has revised rates for three of its savings schemes, showing a notable adjustment in return rates for savers.

The key changes include1.5 percent reduction in the profit rate on savings accounts, which now stands at 19 percent.

Short-term savings certificates saw cut of 1.34 percent, adjusting rate to 17.90 percent. This modification is expected to impact those who depend on these certificates for secure, short-term returns.

The profit rate for Sarwa-Islamic Savings Accounts has also been reduced by 1.5 percent, bringing it to 19 percent.

Markaz Qaumi Bachat confirmed that return rates for all other National Savings Schemes remain unchanged.

The fresh update is part of ongoing efforts to adjust financial policies in response to current economic conditions, aiming to balance the interests of savers with broader economic goals.