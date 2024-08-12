National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

LAHORE - National Savings Centre has revised rates for three of its savings schemes, showing a notable adjustment in return rates for savers.
The key changes include1.5 percent reduction in the profit rate on savings accounts, which now stands at 19 percent.
Short-term savings certificates saw cut of 1.34 percent, adjusting rate to 17.90 percent. This modification is expected to impact those who depend on these certificates for secure, short-term returns.
The profit rate for Sarwa-Islamic Savings Accounts has also been reduced by 1.5 percent, bringing it to 19 percent.
Markaz Qaumi Bachat confirmed that return rates for all other National Savings Schemes remain unchanged.
The fresh update is part of ongoing efforts to adjust financial policies in response to current economic conditions, aiming to balance the interests of savers with broader economic goals.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
