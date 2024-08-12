Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

Web Desk
01:18 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passed away on August 11 after suffering heart attack, leaving music industry in shock. 

Her death was confirmed by her cousin and musical partner, Zeb Bangash, in an emotional Instagram post. Meanwhile, tributes started pouring in from music industry, with colleagues and fans expressing their grief and admiration for Aslam's talent and warm personality.

Haniya rose to fame with hit song "Chup" in 2001. The duo became known for their unique blend of Eastern and Western musical influences, with memorable performances on Coke Studio.

She moved to Canada in 2014, and returned to her homeland to continue her music career, contributing to various projects and making a significant impact as one of the few female producers.

Haniya's sudden passing left a void in the hearts of many, but her music and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

01:18 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

12:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by ...

10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Fawad Khan's latest track 'Taara/Diamonds' featuring Bilal Ali, Maria ...

09:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts ...

09:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares her emotional reaction to Arshad Nadeem's victory

Lifestyle

09:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Mawra Hocane draws criticism over her swimsuit video

08:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Zoya Nasir snubs fan over age-shaming remarks

11:49 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Huma Qureshi turns up the heat with new bold pictures

10:35 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Kiran Malik criticises PM Shehbaz for taking credit of Arshad ...

03:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Mahira Khan’s precious gift from husband stolen

09:27 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Sarah Khan shines in latest bridal photoshoot

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: