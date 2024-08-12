Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passed away on August 11 after suffering heart attack, leaving music industry in shock.

Her death was confirmed by her cousin and musical partner, Zeb Bangash, in an emotional Instagram post. Meanwhile, tributes started pouring in from music industry, with colleagues and fans expressing their grief and admiration for Aslam's talent and warm personality.

Haniya rose to fame with hit song "Chup" in 2001. The duo became known for their unique blend of Eastern and Western musical influences, with memorable performances on Coke Studio.

She moved to Canada in 2014, and returned to her homeland to continue her music career, contributing to various projects and making a significant impact as one of the few female producers.

Haniya's sudden passing left a void in the hearts of many, but her music and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.