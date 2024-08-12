Consul General confirms UAE visa ban, lists reasons for denial of visas to Pakistanis

KARACHI - The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi has explained that in the last 2 months, multiple complaints were received against Pakistani nationals.
In an interview with Geo News on Monday, the official detailed the reasons for the denial of visas, falling short of revealing any numbers in this regard.
The official explained that the use of social media can determine whether the UAE awards visas to Pakistanis or not.
The Consul General highlighted that regardless of which social media platform one uses either in Pakistan or UAE, whatever they share or like leaves a digital footprint either good or bad, and can determine whether the authorities would award visas or not.
If a person is creating a nuisance on social media, why do we need to grant them visas? he inquired.
Dr. Remeithi said that every country has specific laws and people from different nationalities live in the UAE, denouncing the eruption of riots if internal matters of a country deteriorate.
He said that internal matters should not disturb the routine of the UAE as people have to go to hospitals etc. and perform different daily activities.
The official said that if one talks against their country while being in UAE and provokes others, this is wrong and unfair.
Regarding the number of visas issued to Pakistanis, the official highlighted that 70,000 work visas were issued in 1.5 years, adding that the number of tourist visas may be in the millions.
The official mentioned that attestation of documents should be done by the applicant himself even if they have to take some days off and travel to Pakistan to avoid any fake/duplicate attestations.
It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.
The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in the fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate, media, insurance, etc.
The issue of visa denial was also confirmed by the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who recently said that the government was negotiating with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the visa restrictions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
