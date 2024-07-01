Search

Immigration

Chinese granted visa-free entry to another country in fresh tourism push

Web Desk
08:31 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Chinese granted visa-free entry to another country in fresh tourism push

BEIJING - The government of Laos' implementation of visa-free entry for citizens from China started on Monday as more and more countries open up to the Asian economic giant. 

A 15-day visa-free policy exclusively for Chinese tourists has come into force as confirmed by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

The visa-free entry aims to facilitate travel for mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwanese nationals who are accompanied by registered travel agents.

Effective from July 1 through December 31 this year, the policy is part of Laos' broader strategy to enhance cultural and economic exchanges with China and help grow tourism. 

"As 2024 is the Visit Laos Year, we hope that we will have more tourists coming to Laos," said Darany Phommavongsa, Lao deputy minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, underscoring the nation's ambitions to attract a larger influx of visitors.

The official highlighted Laos' recent milestone of welcoming over 3.4 million international tourists in 2023, emphasizing the country's attractiveness as a travel destination.

The visa-free policy represents a serious effort by Laos to capitalize on its cultural and natural heritage, aiming to bolster its tourism sector amidst global travel dynamics.

The authorities in China have been inking visa-free agreements with multiple countries. Recently, the country allowed citizens from Australia, New Zealand, and Poland to visit China without the need for a visa. Beijing has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year. 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal -1 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

