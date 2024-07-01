Minal Khan responds to marriage proposal from fan

Pakistani actress Minal Khan had an amusing exchange with a fan who proposed to her on Instagram.

Minal, the mother of a baby boy named Hasan, posted a casual video on her official Instagram, wearing a black and white two-piece co-ord set.

"Life is black and white," Minal captioned the post, accompanied by a ghost emoji.

The post received nearly 30,000 likes and over a hundred comments, many of which praised the young actor's beauty.

One comment, in particular, caught the attention of the Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti actor. A fan proposed to Minal in the comments section, writing, "I want to marry you."

Responding to the proposal, Minal humorously informed the fan that he had no chance as she was already married.

"I am already married, bhai [brother]," Minal replied, adding a 'rolling on the floor laughing' (ROFL) emoji.

The fan replied, "Sun kay dukh huwa [Hearing this has saddened me]." Other users noticed the exchange and suggested that Minal should also inform the fan that she has a son.

Minal rose to prominence from the comedy soap drama Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah. She married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021.

After the birth of her son, Minal took a break from acting but remains active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and promotes skincare and beauty products.

