flydubai starts Lahore, Islamabad flight operations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed on Monday that Dubai's economy airline, flydubai has started flights to Islamabad and Lahore.

The first flights in both cities were greeted with water cannon salutes amid much fanfare. In this regard, Inaugural flight FZ 353 arrived in Islamabad from Dubai at 1:55 am.

The aviation authority detailed that a small ceremony was organized on the arrival of the flight carrying 153 passengers. The flight returned to Dubai on Monday with 162 passengers on board.

As far as Lahore is concerned, it welcomed Flight FZ 359 with gifts and a water cannon salute.

It is to be highlighted that flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. The carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, and Sialkot. The launch of flights would be helpful for commuters many of whom already avail of the services by other carriers.

What is the Fare?

As per the schedule, flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,300. On the other hand, return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.

Meanwhile, return Business Class fares from DXB to LHE start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,200. Return Business Class fares from LHE to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.