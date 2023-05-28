Wanna stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai for free? Here's the offer announced by popular airline

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' popular airline has unveiled an exciting offer for passengers through which they can stay at a luxury hotel for free.

Emirates has recently announced an enticing new offer for those planning a visit to Dubai during the summer months. As per the offer which is valid until 11 June 2023, those purchasing a return ticket in First Class or Business Class with Emirates to Dubai or those making a stopover in the city can enjoy a complimentary stay at a high-end hotel.

As part of the deal, those who travel in First Class or Business Class will enjoy free two nights at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. They will also benefit from a convenient Chauffeur‑drive service to and from the airport, airport lounge access* and the most luxurious inflight experience.

Moreover, if you fly in Premium Economy or Economy Class, you can relax with a complimentary night’s stay at the Novotel Trade Centre Dubai.

This exclusive offer extends to all return tickets to Dubai or stopovers exceeding 24 hours, covering travel dates between 26 May 2023 and 31 August 2023. To take advantage of this promotion, bookings must be made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers' arrival through emirates.com, Emirates call center, ticket offices, or participating travel agents.

If you are also planning to visit Dubai or are exploring options for a stopover, head to the website of the airline and read the terms and conditions before booking the flight and enjoy the luxury for free.