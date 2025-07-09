Pm Shehbaz Pledges To Elevate Pak Turkey Ties Into Strategic Partnership

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey into a strategic partnership during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasir Güler.

He emphasized the need for close coordination between the two countries in light of regional and global developments, particularly concerning Gaza and Iran.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, and other senior officials.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, founded on shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

He expressed satisfaction over positive progress in bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Turkey across various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, and defense.

The prime minister referred to his multiple meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the year, including the recent 17th ECO Summit, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to elevate Pak-Turkey relations to a strategic partnership.

He welcomed the convening of the Joint Commission meeting co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, expressing hope that it would further enhance bilateral ties and boost cooperation in multiple fields.

During the meeting with Turkish ministers, the prime minister reiterated that both countries would continue their strong and unwavering support for each other’s core interests.

He underscored the necessity for close coordination amid rapidly changing regional and global environments, especially regarding Gaza and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their steadfast support during Pakistan’s recent conflict with India.

He stressed the importance of concrete efforts by both countries to increase bilateral trade to achieve the mutually agreed target of $5 billion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, the Prime Minister invited Turkish companies to expand their investments in Pakistan and called for Turkey’s participation in Pakistan’s structural reforms and economic growth.