Is Your Electricity Bill going up Because of New Peak Hours? Here’s what Power Division said

ISLAMABAD – Power Division comes out swinging against viral posts claiming that morning hours have been added to electricity peak timings. Officials called these reports baseless, and misleading.

Social media had been abuzz with claims that government quietly extended peak hours to include early mornings, a move that would have meant higher electricity bills for millions. But the ministry has now shut down the speculation in a firm statement, saying No change has been made. Peak hours remain in the evening. Morning hours have NOT been included, period.

Officials explained that the traditional four-hour peak window, which kicks in after sunset, is due to skyrocketing power usage from lighting, air conditioning, and commercial activity in major cities. This schedule, they emphasized, is seasonally adjusted but has remained unchanged for years.

To meet surge in demand during these hours, high-cost power plants normally inactive are brought online. That’s why the government categorizes this time as the “peak” period, not any other part of the day.

In a social media post, the ministry didn’t hold back ❝Reports suggesting morning peak hours are entirely FALSE and should be ignored.❞

The government also issued a stern warning to those spreading such misinformation, saying it could cause nationwide confusion and will be dealt with under relevant laws.