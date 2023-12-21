Banks to stay closed for three days in Pakistan

KARACHI – In honour of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, the caretaker government has declared extended an weekend in the country.
A bank holiday has been declared by the central bank for Monday which will be followed by Saturday, and Sunday.
The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2023 (Monday) being public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan, according to a statement.
On the other hand, the caretaker government in a notification on Wednesday, also announced public holiday on December 25.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
