Mark the shortest day, longest night of this year!

Pakistan, like other countries located on the northern hemisphere of the globe, is experiencing the shortest day and the longest night of the year on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the technical parlance the phenomenon was referred to as the winter solstice.

PMD said, the sunrise was observed at 07:12 and sunset at 17:48, while total duration of the day was around 10 hours and duration of night will be around 14 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that solstice is defined as either of the two times of the year at which the sun is furthest north or south of the equator. While the winter solstice falls on December 21, the summer solstice occurs on June 21.