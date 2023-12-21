Shafina Shah: Meet Ms. Pakistan World 2023 who starred in Bollywood's "Animal"

The latest sensation in Bollywood, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles, has created waves globally, despite its perceived violence. What many may not be aware of is the presence of a Pakistani starlet in the film whose acting prowess has stolen the spotlight!

In the latest Bollywood's cinematic treat, Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist, Abrar, has three wives. Each wife of Deol's character contributed to the film’s complexity, but Shafina Shah's (Deol's second wife) role took center stage, kudos to her stellar acting, despite limited screen time.

But Shah isn't a newcomer nor an outsider to the glamor industry, her roots in the entertainment world run deep, with both her parents being seasoned actors of yesteryear. The London-based star was born to an Indian father, Haji Ismail Raj Muhammad Patel, and a Pakistani mother, Atia Shah, making the actress a second-generation performer.

Having the best of both worlds — being half Pakistani and half Indian — Shah reflected on her personal life, sharing, “My mother, who is Pathan, was born in Kohat, Pakistan, and moved to the UK. My late father, from Bootwada, India, became a well-known British actor after moving to the UK. They met through the industry, both being actors themselves.”

Her father was known by the screen name Raj Patel, and her mother, Atia Shah, were prominent figures in the acting industry.

2023 has been a great year for the star. Shah first clinched the title of Ms. Pakistan World 2023 in May this year at the Grand Palm Hotel in Lahore, and later starred in a Bollywood blockbuster. While her acting career is taking off, Shah's pageant career is also soaring.

In addition to securing the crown, she is now gearing up to represent Pakistan at Miss Global 2023 on January 2, 2024, and Miss Universal 2023 in March 2024, both to be held in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Speaking about her roaring success in the pageant world, Shah expressed gratitude for the opportunities, adding, “I thank Allah for all the love and success that I have received. And I am so excited to go to the international pageants assigned to me. It will be an honor to represent Pakistan internationally and introduce Pakistan to Vietnam and Cambodia.”

The actress also shared two cents on her Bollywood breakthrough saying, “Animal has been a great journey as I had auditioned for it in London, UK and got the part. I am glad for the amazing response and the success of the film.”

Taking to Instagram to share her excitement over Animal's release, Shah revealed that it was “such a surreal moment.”

“I can honestly say I was nervous to see. It’s been an honour to work with amazing artists, a great team,” the actress shared.

In a recent interview with Madiha Naqvi on Subh Ka Samaa, Shafina shared insights into her experience on the sets of Animal and her journey in the film industry. Her revelations shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics, giving fans a glimpse into the life of this multi-talented actress.

But her interests aren't limited to the glitz and glamour industries, Shah is also a philanthropist, and is quite occupied with her new charity venture, as she recently joined Pakistan’s Cleft Lip & Palette Association (PCLAPA) as an Ambassador in September 2023.

While Shah is basking in her victory as Ms. Pakistan World, along with representing Pakistan in Miss Global and Miss Universal and with the success of Animal, she is also focusing on fundraising for PCLAPA.

On the professional front, Shah made significant progress as an actress, model, and TV presenter, with notable appearances in the Pakistani film Lahore to London and in an advertisement alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

According to IMDb, Shah has previously worked in Animal (2023), Lahore to London (2023), Meet Marry Murder (2020), The Lady Killers, Zindagi inShort (2020), Bablu (2020), The Dirty Relation (2013), Zombie Hood (2013), Mara Sona England, D-illusion (2011), and Diary of a Thagee. She will next be seen in Ek Kori Prem Katha, Bullet, Walker House, and Porcelain Presence.