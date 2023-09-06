Search

LifestyleSports

Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

Web Desk 12:17 AM | 6 Sep, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan
Source: Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Bollywood's living legend Amitabh Bachchan has been issued a special golden ticket to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup matches in India this year. 

Secretary of the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) and President of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah presented the golden ticket to the legendary actor to watch the World Cup matches.

BCCI issued a statement on social media and said that 'BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had the honor of presenting the golden ticket of the World Cup to 'Superstar of the Millennium' Amitabh Bachchan'.

“An honour and a privilege .. thank you graciously BCCI and Shri Jay Shah,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

“Bachchan's unwavering support for the Indian team inspires us all,” the statement read according to media outlets.

It should be noted that the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India in October this year, the event will start from October 5 between the defending champions England and the finalists New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India will play the first match of the World Cup against Australia on October 8, while the match between Pakistan and India is scheduled on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Asim Azhar, Goher Mumtaz 'correct' Amitabh Bachchan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH: Yashma Gill rocks Barbie pink outfit in latest Instagram reel

09:19 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza break Guinness World Record

06:35 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

India name 15-member squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

03:11 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Pakistan on historic tour

12:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka? ...

08:45 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming ...

09:35 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

12:17 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 333.65
Euro EUR 355 359
UK Pound Sterling GBP 416.9 421
U.A.E Dirham AED 91.2 92
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.7 88.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 813.77 821.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.24 44.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 992.22 1001.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.87 183.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 794.68 802.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237.6 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 345.45 347.95
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (5 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Karachi PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Islamabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Peshawar PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Quetta PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sialkot PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Attock PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujranwala PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Jehlum PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Multan PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Bahawalpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujrat PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nawabshah PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Chakwal PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Hyderabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nowshehra PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sargodha PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Faisalabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Mirpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: