Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

Bollywood's living legend Amitabh Bachchan has been issued a special golden ticket to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup matches in India this year.

Secretary of the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) and President of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah presented the golden ticket to the legendary actor to watch the World Cup matches.

BCCI issued a statement on social media and said that 'BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had the honor of presenting the golden ticket of the World Cup to 'Superstar of the Millennium' Amitabh Bachchan'.

“An honour and a privilege .. thank you graciously BCCI and Shri Jay Shah,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

“Bachchan's unwavering support for the Indian team inspires us all,” the statement read according to media outlets.

It should be noted that the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India in October this year, the event will start from October 5 between the defending champions England and the finalists New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India will play the first match of the World Cup against Australia on October 8, while the match between Pakistan and India is scheduled on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.